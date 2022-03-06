The NYPD is investigating a fiery crash near Prospect Park in the early hours of Sunday morning after an unidentified driver careened into a public plaza, mowing down a stone war memorial and wrecking several wooden benches.

The collision between Park Slope and Windsor Terrace involved the driver of a white BMW, who slammed into Bartel-Pritchard Square at the corner of Prospect Park West and Prospect Park Southwest shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

A 23-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver refused medical attention and declined to cooperate, according to an NYPD spokesperson, who could not immediately say if the driver was interviewed by police.

Kautilya Pandya, a 36-year-old pharmacist whose apartment overlooks the traffic circle, said he was woken up by a "loud thudding noise" when the driver struck the memorial.

"It was like an earthquake," he said. "The building literally shook."

When he looked out the window, the car was in flames and the driver was nowhere to be found, Pandya said.