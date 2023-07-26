Thomasini said a high pressure system off to the east is bringing in a hot, humid southerly flow that will be the main cause of the sweltering conditions. It’s scheduled to break on Sunday when a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures back down to the low 80s.

“Right now we have heat advisories up for our entire area on Thursday and Friday, with an excessive heat watch for portions of northeast New Jersey. We are expected to see heat index values on Thursday and Friday in New York City between 102 and 104 degrees,” said meteorologist James Thomasini with the National Weather Service.

They will be the hottest days so far this year, according to the National Weather Service. On July 5th, the thermometer in Central Park reached 93 degrees, but the next few days will be at least 5 degrees hotter.

Temperatures across the five boroughs Thursday, Friday and Saturday are forecasted to soar into the high-90s, and will feel like the low-100s.

It’s going to be a boiling end to the week in New York City and the surrounding area.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office said cooling centers will be open across the city starting Thursday July 27 through Saturday the 29th. Residents will be able to find them and check hours of operation by calling 311, or visiting the city’s Cooling Center Finder online.

“Let’s not underestimate the effects severe heat can have on us and our neighbors,” Adams said in a statement. “Make sure to check in on your elderly neighbors, drink water, and keep your pets hydrated.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan urged New Yorkers to take care of each other and pay special attention to those who are elderly, vulnerable or less mobile.

“Heat is deadly, and climate change is making extreme heat more frequent and even more dangerous, especially for vulnerable New Yorkers,” he said in a statement. “It is more important than ever, with climate change clearly a public health issue, that we follow public health guidance in order to stay safe.”

New York City and the greater metro area are particularly vulnerable to the heat due to a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect, wherein the city’s asphalt, concrete and steel trap and radiate heat, making the city significantly hotter than non-urban surroundings.

City cooling centers open when the heat index is forecasted to be 95 degrees or above for two or more consecutive days, or if it’s expected to reach over 100 degrees for any length of time.

Some of the centers welcome pets, but the city has partnered with Petco to offer New Yorkers additional space for their furry companions, according to a press release from NYC Emergency Management the city health department. Service animals are always allowed.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can go into a city shelter, which will also contain designated cooling areas for those suffering from heat-related discomfort, according to the Department of Social Services.

For outdoor relief, New Yorkers can check out their local outdoor pools– many of which will be open for an extra hour, until 8 p.m., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Other water options, including spray showers and drinking fountains, can be found online at Cool It! NYC.

Some more tips to beat the heat include:

Going to an air-conditioned location, even if for a few hours.

Staying out of the sun and avoiding extreme temperature changes.

Avoiding strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drinking water, resting and locating shade if working outdoors.

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drinking fluids before feeling thirsty.

Taking a cool shower.

Seeking indoor activities, like going to the mall or movies.

Making sure not to leave children and pets in the car, even for just a few minutes.

While staying at home with a working air conditioner is a good way to stay cool and safe, the city warns that most heat-related deaths occur in apartments without air conditioning.

Here are the warning signs of heat-related illness, which can quickly become an emergency:

Hot dry skin.

Trouble breathing.

Rapid heartbeat.

Confusion, disorientation, or dizziness.

Nausea and vomiting.

If you or someone you know feels weak or faint, go to a cool place and drink water. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911.

Pets should be walked early in the morning or late at night, and shouldn’t be allowed to linger on hot pavement, which can hurt their paws. Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, unresponsiveness or even collapse. They should have access to cool, clean water at all times.

While opening fire hydrants is a New York City classic when it comes to cooling off, the FDNY encourages residents to use “spray caps,” which reduce the hydrant’s output to a safe 25 gallons per minute instead of the usual 1,000 gallons per minute– which wastes water and floods streets. Anyone over 18 with proper ID can walk into their local firehouse and request one.

For more information, visit NYC.gov/beattheheat.