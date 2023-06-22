Wildfire season got an early start this year in New York and New Jersey, and the forecast isn’t looking any better going forward.

New York state has witnessed 129 fires since January — already more than 80% of last year’s total. New Jersey has recorded nearly 900 fires in 2023, which is over 50% more than the same period last year. Spring is typically the worst fire period in New York and New Jersey, but blazes can happen anytime conditions are parched. Such incidents are fueled by hotter, drier days and sparked by human negligence.

To combat these increasing threats, state forest fire agencies are turning to technology such as drones to locate fire and improve communication for a more rapid response.

“We're right in the middle of a worse season than last year or the year before that as well,” said Greg McLaughlin, chief of the NJ Forest Fire Service. “We’ve seen these unprecedented conditions. We’re seeing fire behavior in June that’s acting like fire in mid-April, the peak fire season.”

By using these tools and educating the public, forest fire services in both states hope to keep a raging wildfire season under control. Most fires are started by humans – campfires, cigarettes and even barbecue coals are a few common scenarios that can lead to thousands of burned acres. Despite how hot, dry and windy it is, a spark is still needed to start a blaze.

Wildfire season by the numbers

For New Jersey, rapid response is a priority. This year, the state has already had 12 major wildfires, which is defined as a blaze that is 100 acres in size or larger. Most of New Jersey’s fires are much smaller than that, under five acres.

In the previous two years, the Garden State had two or three major wildfires in the first half of the year, according to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

NJ’s largest incident this year started on May 31, the Allen Road wildfire, burned nearly 6,000 acres before being contained on June 3. It was approximately half the size of the largest wildfire of 2022, Mullica River, which ignited around this time last year. About 40% more area has been charred statewide compared to the same period in 2022.

New York state’s wildfire tally so far has been less destructive. About 1,200 acres of forest have burned this year so far, which is less than 10% of what New Jersey has witnessed in 2023.

Lt. Scott Jackson, a veteran New York state forest ranger, credits the lower numbers to a statewide burn ban in spring along with pushes for public education and enforcement. Since the annual burn ban went into effect in 2009, Jackson said it has reduced fires by about 40% annually.

“Every year, March 15 to May 15, there's a statewide brush burning ban that's in place,” said Jackson, who has been a ranger for more than 20 years. “The reason for that is that traditionally open burning has been our leading cause of fire starts in the state.”

While New York’s last three wildfire seasons have remained relatively stable, including a 50% drop in forest areas burned in 2021, this year is on track to buck that trend. The land area already burned has nearly equaled all of last year’s destruction. That includes three major wildfires, which surpasses the total for 2022.

The forecast isn’t favorable either, according to the 2023 North American Seasonal Fire Assessment and Outlook. There is a significant potential for fire in the Adirondack Mountains of New York and northern New England in July and August, which could mean even more wildfires. Adirondack Park encompasses about 6 million acres of protected forest preserve, and its southernmost tip is located about three hours north of New York City.

New ways to fight wildfires

The growing risk of wildfire has motivated changes in the way local forest fires are fought..

In New York, forest rangers are taking training programs to become drone pilots. The drones help map the fire — namely aerial views of its edges.

The drones come equipped with a thermal camera, which can detect fires that are not visible from the ground or hidden by thick brush. The device can detect the hotspots to help firefighters put out the inferno faster or identify areas that could still spark. .

“The drone program is a pretty good asset as far as helping us with mapping some of the fires,” Jackson said. “The thermal cameras help us find some areas that still have some heat in them.”

The New Jersey Forest Service is also improving its mapping capacity. Every warden has a wireless tablet in their truck with an up-to-date mapping service

“It’s more accurate than the old way of using paper maps,” McLaughlin said. “This helps them in finding the fires when they’re dispatched to it.”

The mapping allows firefighters to identify roads to access the fire.

“Because of this detection system, they're not spending a lot of time looking around during the time the fire's growing,” McLaughlin said. “They can get to the fire, and they get it out quickly.”

New Jersey has also upgraded its firefighting equipment, so they can get as close as possible. Some fire trucks are built to navigate dense woods.

“Our trucks are designed to push trees over, and get them as close as possible to where the smoke and fire is located,” McLaughlin said.

New Jersey officials said they have also increased its staffing, including a physical presence at fire towers statewide and crews for night shifts.

How to prevent forest fires

Under the right conditions, a seemingly small or insignificant action like tossing a cigarette during a hike or improperly extinguishing a fire or charcoal causes the majority of wildfires. McLaughlin said people often walk away from their campsites thinking their fires are out, but a hot coal could reignite and spark a fire even hours after their departure.

“People need to be extra cautious and careful when they're using fire, whether that's for back backyard barbecues, whether that's for camping,” McLaughlin said. “They need to make sure that the fire is completely out before they leave it unattended.”

McLaughlin advises removing brush like leaves and pine needles from the area around the fire to prevent any spread. The campfire or grill is safely put out when you can hold your hand a few inches over it and not feel any heat.

“Cool to the touch is what we say,” McLaughlin said.

The same approach can be taken by residents who live in or near woodlands, which includes about half of New Jersey’s population. McLaughlin and Jackson advise these vulnerable residents to create a barrier between home and forest.

“Residents can take measures themselves,” McLaughlin said. “They can create what we call defensible space around their homes and their communities.”

These at-home tips include cleaning up pine needles and leaves on roofs, in gutters and the cleared land around the house. Having a 100-foot hose ready to go and connected to water is also advised along with changing out any wood mulch in the landscaping to stones.