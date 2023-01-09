A year after a faulty space heater and malfunctioning doors set off one of the deadliest fires in the city's recent history in a Bronx high-rise, killing 17, city and state officials spurred into action to regulate the causes of the deadly blaze. But enforcement still lags and residents say they’re still relying on space heaters to keep warm.

The midmorning fire at the Twin Parks North West complex in Fordham Heights was the city’s deadliest since 1990 and left dozens injured and hundreds suddenly homeless.

Residents spent months in hotels awaiting renovations or new apartments, and ultimately roughly 80 of the building’s 120 households have since moved away, according to the building’s management.

But for those who have stayed, heat issues are still a constant as they continue to use space heaters to keep warm. And more than 15,000 self-closing door violations throughout the city remain open in the aftermath of the deadly blaze.

Mariama Sankanu, 42, and her five children still deal with a chill in their apartment that forces them to rely on space heaters on the most frigid nights.

“I can’t even sleep in my bedroom,” Sankanu said. “We need to use extra heat.”

Her neighbor Pauline Bryan agrees.

“It’s getting better here,” Bryan, 60, said on Thursday. “Except the heat.”

A community scattered

Sankanu tears up remembering the neighbors lost to the devastating fire.

Her close friend Isatou Jabbie was among the 17 people killed as smoke filled the stairwells, hallways and apartments.

Nearly two-thirds of the tenants, including several of Sankanu’s friends and family members, opted not to return, making new starts elsewhere in the Bronx and fraying a close-knit community that had emerged in the 19-story Twin Parks North West tower. The building had become a hub for West African immigrants and their families.

“I’m so sad, and it’s a big sad,” Sankanu said inside the building lobby on Thursday. “It’s like I’m alone.”

The fire, which also claimed the lives of eight children and an entire family, sparked intense changes for residents, the surrounding community and local lawmakers seeking to address conditions that fueled the flames — namely dangerous space heaters and doors that do not close automatically, in violation of the housing code.

While a host of laws were enacted in response, city enforcement has lagged when it comes to making sure that self-closing door violations are addressed.

A review of city housing code enforcement data shows that 15,040 self-closing door violations since the day of the Twin Parks fire were still marked “open,” as of Thursday. The city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development closed out 20,601 self-closing door violations over that same period, records show.

The number of self-closing door violations has increased from 27,905 in 2019 to 37,917 last year, according to HPD.

Rep. Ritchie Torres said the enforcement gap has left him “outraged.”

“I’ve seen no evidence of a renewed prioritization of fire code enforcement with respect to self closing doors,” said Torres, whose Bronx district includes Twin Parks. “A law is only as good as its enforcement.”

Bronx Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, the housing committee chair, blamed the failure to close out and remedy self-closing door violations on a worsening staff shortage at HPD.

“That translates to tenants making complaints and those complaints not being answered, inspections being delayed, and a feeling on the ground that ‘the city doesn’t care about my plight,’” Sanchez said.

For Twin Parks’ returning residents, neighbors and those who once called the building home, the impact of the disaster can be felt every day.

“It’s quieter since they moved people out,” said Maria Colon, who lives in an apartment building across Tiebout Street. “It’s sadder.”

Bryan and Sankanu, a home health aide, each said they decided to return to the building after spending about six months in hotels. They felt safe in the neighborhood and the apartments were larger than they could find elsewhere, they said.

Sankanu said her family was living on the 18th floor at the time of the fire and managed to survive by gathering in a bedroom and keeping the front door closed. Smoke alarms still trigger panic, she said. And her 5-year-old son cries when she approaches the stairs.

“I don’t want you to die,” she said he tells her. “Don’t go to the stairs.”

Bryan, a nursing home worker, said she decided to return to the building after staying at a Ramada in the South Bronx until July. She happened to be at the emergency room the morning of the fire because she had injured her eye at work the night before and wonders if that saved her life.

“I might have still been sleeping,” she said.

Bryan said she moved back to the apartment she has lived in since 1994 because it was big enough for her grandson and great-grandchildren. She has only just begun unpacking the items she moved into storage.

“Since the fire, I can’t get myself back together,” Bryan said. “It’s very hard. You have an apartment all set up and you have to move stuff into storage and back and hope there is no fire again.”

Army veteran Tony Johnson, 65, said he decided to return to the building because he did not have the energy to find a new place. He said he and other returning residents try to educate their new neighbors about fire safety and take preventative steps to avoid putting anything that could act as tinder in common areas — like cardboard boxes.

“We got a lot of new people moving in,” Johnson said. “We make sure that nothing that can burn is in the compactor room. Anybody with large boxes has to bring them outside.”