A runner who collapsed at the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday morning, according to police and fire department officials.

The runner, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital shortly after 9:40 a.m., according to police. Police cited possible cardiac arrest, but are currently investigating the situation.

Six others were injured at the marathon, according to the fire department. Three of those injuries were serious but not life threatening as of late this morning, the department said.

The half marathon, presented by New York Road Runners, covers more than 13 miles. Today’s race came on the first hot day of the season in New York City. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, with heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit expected.