She had applied to be a bus operator three years ago, but hadn’t heard back.

At the time she had just begun her first semester taking classes to be a respiratory therapist, an in-demand job during the ongoing pandemic.

“In both careers, I’m still helping people,” she said, as she thought about which route to take.

She chose to be a bus driver.

“I’m still moving people, now I get to move the city,” she said.

It’s also a chance, she said, to bust stereotypes.

“Always felt like people had the perception that women bus drivers have a chip on their shoulder, but that’s not always true," she said.

Williams, said she’s used to making a hospital setting more cheerful and is hoping to do the same thing for daily bus riders.

“If I’m having a good day, everybody on the bus is going to be having a good day, because I believe in vibes,” she said. “If they feel your vibe is great it can spring off on them, and that can lead to everybody having a good day.”

Williams is still in training and hopes to get her assigned route soon.

She admits she mostly drives now and is not a regular bus rider, but looks forward to getting behind the wheel. She had two sons, ages 26 and 11, who can’t believe their mother is going to be a bus driver now.

The MTA says it has already hired 1,300 bus operators, and expects to be back to pre-pandemic staffing levels by the end of the year.

As for subways, it’s hired over 600 people this year, and plans to hire another 450 in the coming months. The MTA expects the subway crews will be back to pre-pandemic sizes in the middle of 2022.