A Sunset Park resident died early Saturday after being stabbed with two others, police say.

Yener Rodas, a 31-year-old Brooklyn resident, was stabbed in the chest and shoulder around 1 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue. He was taken from the scene by emergency responders and pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center, police say. His family has been notified of his death.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the face, and a 33-year-old man stabbed in the torso. Both were also taken to the hospital, where they were in stable condition as of the most recent update from police on Saturday.

No arrests have been made. A suspect has not been identified, but a police investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.