A South Bronx street was renamed on Friday in honor of a gang leader and peacemaker, whose death a half-century ago is widely credited with sparking a period of relative calm, and even paving the way for the birth of the hip-hop movement that would soon flourish. The “Cornell ‘Black Benjie’ Benjamin Way'' street sign now marks the intersection of East 165th Street and Rogers Place. That’s where the 25-year-old was beaten to death in December 1971, while trying to break up a gang fight that started in a nearby schoolyard. After his death, fears of a bloody wave of vengeance failed to materialize. Instead, his crew the Ghetto Brothers convened a historic meeting that culminated in the Hoe Avenue Peace Treaty. Those who lived through the era said it helped quell street violence at a time when it was rampant. “When Black Benjie became a peace counselor, that was like a real beam of light … a ray of hope in a darkness,” said Lloyd Murphy, 64, a former member of another gang from that era, the Ebony Dukes. He attended the renaming ceremony, joined by several hundred others. “As young people growing up, we just basically were waiting our turn to die.”

Street renaming ceremony in the South Bronx honoring Cornell "Black Benjie" Benjamin. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist

Murphy, who goes by the nickname “Topaz,” described Benjamin as a revered figure in the borough – an older member of the mostly teenage gang scene and an official peacemaker who broke up gang brawls in surrounding communities. Documentaries found online include testimonial after testimonial crediting Benjamin with the positive changes – some derailed years later by drug wars – following his death. The relative peace after the treaty gave rise to safer streets and made it easier for rival gang members to travel between communities, longtime neighborhood residents said. That gave rise to a growing block and house party culture – conditions that made space for the collaboration and creativity that gave rise to the nascent hip-hop movement, which this year marks its 50th anniversary.

Rarely mentioned in hip-hop’s origin story are the peacemakers who helped chart the rise of the genre and subculture, said Bronx Community Charter School social worker Bonnie Massey, who launched the street renaming campaign years ago with a group of eighth graders at the school. “All of the challenges of the Bronx are very well known, very well documented. You hear the Bronx, you hear the Burning Bronx, right?” Massey said in an interview. “But you don't hear this other part of the story, which is that it was young Blacks and Puerto Ricans, other Latinos in the Bronx that made change in the Bronx that came together … And the truce held for at least a decade.” She added: “People who are here now have a right to that legacy.”

The streets that claimed Benjamin’s life are starkly different from present-day New York. There were 1,823 murders in the city in 1971. The annual death toll would routinely eclipse 2,000 through much of the 1980s and mid-1990s, reaching a historic high of 2,605 in 1990, according to FBI statistics. The city recorded some 433 murders in 2022. In the wake of Benjamin’s death, his mother called upon local gangs to remain peaceful, and the Ghetto Brothers brought together some 20 gangs at a local boy’s club to hash out a truce, the so-called Hoe Avenue Peace Treaty.

