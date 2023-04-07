About 15 North Jersey residents rode DeCamp Bus Lines’ Route 33G from Essex County, New Jersey to New York City for the last time on Friday.

And as the state’s longest-running bus service shuts down its commuter lines after more than 150 years in operation, riders said they’ll feel the loss.

“DeCamp was a personal touch to the community,” said Weldon Ross, a DeCamp driver on his last morning rush-hour trip. He’s been driving from Montclair to Midtown for the last 13 years. “This community [will] know the difference right away … because it was such a natural thing.”

The Montclair-based, family-owned bus company had long been a fixture in North Jersey communities. It was founded as a covered wagon service in the 1870s and continued as a locally owned alternative to NJ Transit bus and train services until this year. But last month, DeCamp announced it could no longer afford to run its 80 daily trips in and out of New York.

Min Pied, a Wall Street banker, has been riding DeCamp lines for nearly a decade. NJ Transit plans to step in with “emergency” bus routes for DeCamp riders starting Monday – so, Pied said, she’s not worried about her own commute. But she’s concerned about bus drivers who could be out of work indefinitely.

“I think the real victims here are the DeCamp union workers,” Pied said. “My heart really goes out to them.” She said she hopes that other private bus companies “learn a great lesson from the history of DeCamp.”

Ross said he’ll still have a job. DeCamp will continue its charter bus services, including a line to the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and he expects to stay with the company.

But he’d been out of work when DeCamp shut down services entirely in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company resumed some service in 2021, after it was bolstered by aid, including $3 million through the federal Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services program.

But still, Ross said, the company faced dismal ridership when buses came back.