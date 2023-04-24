OMNY vending machines are coming to a subway station near you — but MetroCards won’t disappear anytime soon, MTA officials said Monday.

The new machines will be installed at all 472 subway stations by September, giving riders an easy way to buy and reload OMNY fare cards, MTA officials said during a committee meeting. Currently, the tap-to-pay system can only be used by riders with smartphones, contactless credit cards or people who buy a physical OMNY card from a retail store.

The agency also plans to add OMNY readers to the turnstiles for the Roosevelt Island Tramway and at least one entrance for the JFK AirTrain by Thanksgiving. MetroCards are still the only form of payment available for both transit options.

MTA officials said about 40% of subway and bus riders pay their fares with the OMNY system. But they said they hope more people will ditch their MetroCards once the new vending machines are in place.

Still, MetroCards will continue to be available alongside OMNY cards for the foreseeable future. The MTA previously planned to phase out MetroCards by the end of 2023, but pushed back that timeline last year.

MTA chair Janno Lieber on Monday said there is now no “drop dead” date for the trusty old swipe cards. He acknowledged the OMNY project is "having some challenges," and said his team is reworking its schedule and putting new managers in charge in an effort to get it back on track.

“Like our old friend East Side Access it was time for this project to be reexamined and subjected to a reevaluation of how it’s proceeding because the scope issues and changing technology and frankly contractor delivery issues were creating a backlog,” Lieber said. “First thing you have to do when you have a project that is not succeeding is be honest with yourselves.”