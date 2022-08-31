Oklahoma’s secretary of public education wants to strip away the teaching license of a teacher in his state who connected her students with a Brooklyn Public Library program that grants access to its digital collection at no charge.

Summer Boismier, a high school English teacher in Norman, Okla., was placed on leave earlier this month after providing her students with information about the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books UnBanned program. Now, Oklahoma’s Secretary of Public Education Ryan Walters called on the state’s board of education to revoke her license altogether on Wednesday.

“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom,” Walters said in a letter to the state’s BOE on Wednesday. “Ms. Boismier’s providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable and we must ensure she doesn’t go to another district and do the same thing. This action must be dealt with swiftly and with respect to all our kids and parents.”

On their first day of school this month, Boismier’s 10th graders were greeted by red paper signs announcing the “books the state doesn’t want you to read,” accompanied by a QR code for the Brooklyn Public Library sign-up page. School officials later told her she was being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into a potential violation of the state law, known as House Bill 1775.

The teacher, who declined to comment on Wednesday, told Gothamist in a previous interview that she was resigning after nine years on the job. She said a meeting with school leaders left her concluding that she would not be able to teach without censoring herself and her students.