Mayor Eric Adams has lost a battle in his war on rats. Adams has been ordered to pay a $300 fine for a rat infestation at his Brooklyn home – despite his arguments that he’d done all he could to rodent-proof the residence. Sam Chetrit, a hearing officer with OATH, the city’s administrative law court, ruled in a decision released Tuesday that Adams failed to follow waste management laws requiring recyclables be stored in an airtight receptacle. A city inspector issued a summons to Adams in December for bags of recycling left in a fenced-in concrete yard in the front of the four-story home in Bed-Stuy, describing the mess as "harborage conditions that encourage the nesting of rats.” “Whether food waste was present in the bags is irrelevant, and I find that the presence of several bags on the ground could provide shelter or protection for rodents, which amounts to a harborage condition,” Chetrit wrote.

Mayor Adams' Brooklyn home is a major front in his war on rats. Jake Offenhartz/Gothamist

Chetrit said that Adams’ claims that he’d consulted with the Department of Sanitation about his proper disposal of recycling and added a recycling receptacle after the violation was issued were not “a valid defense.” However, Chetrit dismissed a second summons for “an active rat runway” at Adams’ home, noting that the mayor presented “credible proof of ongoing efforts to prevent and control rat infestation before the issuance of the summons.” During a remote hearing at the city’s administrative law court last week, the mayor blamed a rat burrow on a next-door neighbor while arguing that the bags of recyclables did not pose a risk of attracting rodents.

Mayor Adams installed a rat-killing contraption outside his Brooklyn home after he was hit with the summonses. Jake Offenhartz