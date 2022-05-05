An NYPD officer shot a man who allegedly charged at cops with two knives, slicing one in the thumb, during a dispute in Coney Island Thursday afternoon.

The 57-year-old suspect was first spotted blocking traffic outside the Coney Island DMV, steps from the boardwalk, just before 1 p.m. He wore thick red gloves, police said, and carried a 16-inch machete and a six-inch blade.

When officers called on him to drop the weapons, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said he refused and instead lunged at the cops. One of the officers then fired four shots at him, striking him in the leg and shoulder.

An “intense, prolonged struggle” broke out, Sewell added, as officers attempted to remove one of the knives from the man’s hand. It was during that scuffle that one of the officers suffered a slashing wound to the thumb. Both the alleged stabber and the officer were hospitalized in stable condition.

One witness told Gothamist that more than a dozen officers from the nearby precinct rushed at the man shortly after he was shot.

"I heard the shots and immediately looked outside and started filming," said the witness, who requested anonymity for fear of police retaliation. "The entire police precinct descended upon this guy."