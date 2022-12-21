An NYPD officer is recovering after he was shot in the leg on Wednesday, according to an NYPD official.

The officer – a seven year veteran of the department – was struck while responding to a call in Brooklyn's Bed Stuy section on Wednesday morning.

The perpetrator was also shot, according to police.

Both men were hospitalized and expected to survive. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Officials are expected to brief reporters Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.