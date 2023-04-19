The NYPD told the public to avoid the area of 30th Street, from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue in Manhattan just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, where police confirmed one officer was injured but listed in stable condition at a hospital. Eyewitnesses at the scene shared video of the incident with Gothamist showing a black car hitting the officer in reverse before driving straight onto the sidewalk, wrecking an outdoor dining structure in the process. Additional video posted online also shows the car speeding away after driving on the sidewalk.

Police did not offer any additional information as of 7:50 p.m. Wednesday as the investigation was still underway.

"One of the cops was injured pretty bad," said Alfredo Mota, a Washington Heights resident who was behind the car when the altercation began.

Mota said he left his car and moved over to the sidewalk for safety as things escalated. He was not injured.

"[The officer] tried to stop the car. The guy backed into the cop, he had a broken leg. He hit his head ... and he was bleeding a lot from the back of his head."

Mota shared video from the scene with Gothamist, showing officers frantically attempting to break into the driver's side window of the black sedan before it backed into two police cops, sending one onto the pavement in visible distress. The car then peels onto the nearby sidewalk and speeds off.

"It's something very sad to see," Mota said. "When you're watching something like that, to see what the world has come to, to all this violence and the necessity of living like this, it's an unfortunate sight in such a beautiful world for this to be happening in our world, to be honest."

Patrick Beverly, who works nearby as a bartender at Mason Jar NYC on E. 30th Street, said he heard a rumble noise outside, and headed out to take a look as the ruckus unfolded.

"He plowed through the neighboring restaurant's outdoor facility. Steel, plexiglass, glass everywhere," Beverly said. "Fortunately, no one was sitting down."

Beverly continued, "It's wild. You see it on the news every day. You never expect it to come to your own personal reality. It was very surprising."

This is a developing story and will be updated.