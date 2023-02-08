The off-duty cop who was shot in the head in Brooklyn over the weekend has died, the NYPD said Tuesday evening.

Authorities said Adeed Fayaz, 26, died on Tuesday after being hospitalized since a Facebook Marketplace transaction went wrong on Ruby Street in East New York on Saturday night. The officer and his brother-in-law were attempting to buy a $24,000 Honda Pilot advertised on the site when a suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Randy Jones, allegedly pointed a gun at the officer's head and demanded cash, police said.

The off-duty officer had shaken himself free, but Jones opened fire, cops said, striking Fayaz in the head. The brother-in-law grabbed Fayaz's gun and fired at the man, who jumped into a black car and sped off, officials said.

Jones, 38, was apprehended Monday at a Days Inn in Rockland County, after hiding out with his girlfriend and five children, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Jones' attorney information was not immediately available.