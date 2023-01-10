Train service was temporarily suspended in Lower Manhattan late Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was spotted near Church and Fulton streets, the NYPD said.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. and led to PATH train service suspensions as well as the evacuation of the Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center, police said. PATH trains resumed service shortly after 4 p.m. with delays, officials said. The Oculus was also reopened soon after 4 p.m.

Officials said the public should to avoid the area as the investigation was ongoing, before ultimately giving an all-clear shortly after 4 p.m.