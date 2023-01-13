If you’ve ever waited on a subway platform at Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn and assumed you were breathing gross air, you were right. And a new study sheds light on why it’s so polluted.

Scientists from NYU's Grossman School of Medicine wanted to see if air pollution was inferior at subway stations near river tunnels compared to stations just a few stops inland or near bridges.

It turns out air quality in river-tunnel stations is way worse, according to the study, which looked at dozens of stops. It’s so bad that an outside expert said the daily pollution levels measured in some of the river tunnel stations were similar to breathing air after a wildfire.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets a standard of daily average exposure to fine particulate matter — a type of air pollution — at 35 micrograms per cubic meter of ambient air. Some stations in the study had concentrations of fine particulate matter that were almost 10 times that daily standard.

MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez said applying these ambient standards to subway platforms is unfair.

“This study tested a hypothesis by only taking samples for short periods, at the most active time of day, which is not an accurate comparison to EPA standards for daily exposure limits,” said Cortez.

How the researchers measured air quality

The group studied air quality during rush hour on subway platforms at 59 transit stations around New York City (two sites were PATH stops in Jersey City). Specifically, they measured concentrations of one type of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5. These air particles contain tiny traces of chemicals such as iron or carbon. Their width is “about 30 times smaller than that of a human hair,” per the New York State Department of Health.

That small size means they can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream when inhaled. These particles have been linked to a host of health conditions including heart attacks, asthma and even premature death.

The researchers found that air quality was worse at stops closest to river tunnels. There, PM2.5 levels were 80% to 130% higher compared to stations farther away. The scientists think this is due to limited ventilation within the tunnels under the rivers, which can allow particulate matter to accumulate over time.