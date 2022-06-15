New York’s top court has denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to avoid testifying in the civil case regarding allegedly fraudulent business practices at the Trump Organization.

In a decision released by the seven-judge Court of Appeals Tuesday, the court found “no substantial constitutional question is directly involved,” in response to Trump’s latest appeal. The ruling kicks the case back down to the lower court, which has ordered the former president — as well as his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — to testify beginning on July 15th.

The ruling paves the way for that testimony to begin as scheduled.

It’s the latest in a years-long legal saga over a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging the Trump Organization repeatedly misrepresented the value of its properties to the Internal Revenue Service, insurers and lenders.

Trump sued James in federal court attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed, though that case was thrown out in May. That month he was forced to pay a $110,000 fine and was held in contempt of court for ignoring subpoena requests in the New York case.

Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing Trump’s two children, declined to comment. Attorneys for the former president couldn’t be reached immediately. A spokesperson for James didn’t return a request for comment right away.