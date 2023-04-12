For six minutes on Saturday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul broke away from an Easter egg roll at the Executive Mansion in Albany to take questions about the state budget, which was already a week late. “I will get it done,” she told reporters. “We will get it done together, and I'm more concerned about getting the right results instead of the timing of it.” New York was supposed to have a budget in place by April 1, the start of its fiscal year. But in her less than two years in office, Hochul has made clear she’s willing to blow past that deadline in order to hold out for her major priorities, including further changes to the state’s bail reforms and a housing plan that would increase state control over some local projects. It’s a move that increases her leverage in negotiations, since state law prevents legislators — but not the governor — from collecting their paychecks while the budget is overdue. There are few practical implications of a budget that’s a couple days or weeks late, so long as lawmakers continue to pass extensions so state workers get paid and the public’s patience doesn’t wear thin. But the tardiness also leaves Hochul vulnerable to criticism from some lawmakers and political observers who say a late budget is a symbol of government dysfunction, made worse by the fact that the governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature are firmly in Democratic hands. “I think it's about confidence in state government, confidence that the state government you elected can function,” said state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R-Buffalo). “That the trains can run on time, so to speak. That things can get done.” Rank-and-file state lawmakers aren’t due back in the Capitol until Monday, when the latest budget extension is due to expire.

Budget contrasts Late state budgets are hardly a new phenomenon in New York. Negotiations in the 1990s and 2000s routinely stretched into April, May or — in several years — August before the governor and lawmakers reached a final deal. But that trend largely came to a halt in 2011 under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who made a point of prioritizing on-time budgets so he could point to them as evidence of government functioning properly under him. In 2014, he went as far as printing up custom baseballs to commemorate what he called a budgetary “grand slam” — four on-time budgets in a row. That streak would end the following year. Last year marked Hochul’s first budget negotiation. She took a different tack from her predecessor, extending negotiations nine days beyond the budget deadline. It was part of an effort to scale back the state’s bail laws, which were reformed in 2019 to prevent judges from imposing cash bail in most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony cases. Hochul ultimately got some of what she was looking for despite resistance from Democratic lawmakers, including a measure making it easier for judges to hold repeat arrestees on bail. On the campaign trail last year, Hochul and her allies — including former President Bill Clinton — pointed to the late budget as a positive thing: a sign she was willing to push her agenda. “She held up the budget for nine days so that if you had a previous offense, you couldn't get cashless bail,” Clinton said at a Brooklyn rally in November.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaks with reporters at the Capitol on Monday, April 11.

Sticking points In New York, governors routinely insert nonfiscal policy into state budget negotiations. And in her $227 billion budget proposal this year, Hochul made scaling back the 2019 bail reforms a priority again. So far, her closed-door talks with legislative leaders have been largely stuck on her push to repeal what’s known as the “least restrictive” standard — a measure in the bail laws requiring judges to implement the least restrictive conditions to ensure a defendant returns to court. The governor says the change is necessary to clear up confusion in state law, making certain judges know they have discretion to set bail in violent felony and serious misdemeanor cases. Hochul has also been pushing her “housing compact,” a plan to create 800,000 new housing units by forcing local governments to meet certain growth targets over the next three years. Those that miss the mark will cede approval authority to the state when developers propose multifamily housing projects. In both cases, lawmakers have resisted her proposals. Former Gov. David Paterson was at the helm of three state budget negotiations, from 2008 to 2010. The first, which came just as he was thrust into the office upon Eliot Spitzer’s resignation, was relatively smooth. The third budget wasn’t passed until August. Paterson said Hochul and lawmakers still have time to hold out for her budget priorities. But that won’t last forever. At some point, the public's patience will run out. In a poll released on March 27, Siena College found just 14% of New York voters said they were following state budget negotiations “very closely.” Another 31% said they were following “somewhat closely.” “I don't see time as necessarily a factor at this point,” Paterson said in an interview. “If they were to get to something like mid-May or June, then you start thinking that it starts to look a little irresponsible.” Asked last week what a late budget means to her, Hochul said she’s “always said I need to accomplish certain goals.” “It’s more important to get it right, and I'm committed to getting it right,” she said.

