New York’s new concealed carry law is back in full effect — at least for the time being.

A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit on Tuesday ruled to reinstate the sections of New York’s concealed carry law that were blocked by a federal judge last week while it’s being challenged in court.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which bans people from carrying firearms in certain public spaces and places strict requirements for acquiring permits, went into effect in September and has faced at least eight lawsuits since.

In a ruling last week, Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of Syracuse temporarily blocked a large portion of the law from being enforced amid a challenge by six New Yorkers hoping to obtain permits.

Among the provisions Suddaby blocked were requirements that those applying for permits prove they have “good moral character,” provide names and contact information for their partners and roommates, or provide a list of their social media accounts from the last three years. He also ruled that locations such as mental hospitals, places of worship, public parks, theaters, bars, and protests were no longer off limits to those carrying guns.

Suddaby’s ruling is now on pause until a higher court rules on the latest appeal.

The development is just the latest pull in the tug of war between officials in favor of stronger gun safety laws and Second Amendment supporters who want to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise those rights. A higher court blocked a similar ruling by the same judge last month.