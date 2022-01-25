A legal seesaw threw Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate into question this week, creating chaos at schools and businesses, as counties decided whether or not to keep abiding by the rule.

On Monday, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that Hochul’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces was invalid because she overstepped her authority when she put it in place in mid-December without going through the state legislature.

The state attorney general requested a stay on Tuesday to keep the mask mandate in place while the case makes its way through the appeals process. Following a hearing Tuesday afternoon, a judge ruled in favor of keeping the mandate in place for now, but it could still get thrown out again.

With the legal battle ongoing, there’s understandably some confusion about the current status of the state mask mandate and what it means for teachers, students, retail workers and others who might be affected. Some school districts such as those on Long Island immediately dropped their mandates, which a legal expert said might be a violation. Meanwhile, New York City schools kept their rules in place. And even if the mandate remains in effect, what happens when it is due to expire next month?

WNYC/Gothamist reached out to state and local authorities and groups representing different sectors to gain some clarity on the situation.

Here’s what we know so far.