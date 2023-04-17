It’s a good time to be a sports fan in New York City.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, all five local men’s hoops and hockey teams are in the playoffs at the same time.

The Knicks, Nets, Devils, Rangers and Islanders are all in action this week with the NHL and NBA postseasons underway. That hasn’t happened since 1994, when the Rangers hoisted the NHL’s coveted Stanley Cup and the Knicks lost a seven-game series in the NBA Finals.

“Fans from Long Island all the way to New Jersey have a reason to watch the playoffs,” Steve Politi, a sports columnist for The Star Ledger, told Gothamist. “It’s pretty much unprecedented.”

The basketball postseason got off to a rocky start for the Nets, who traveled to Philadelphia to take on the heavily favored 76ers Saturday. The Sixers blew them out 121-101.

But their crosstown rivals, the Knicks, pulled out a tight win in Cleveland a few hours later. The Knicks beat the Cavaliers — led by Westchester County native and super Mets baseball fan Donovan Mitchell — 101-97.

“All three of the local hockey teams are in the Eastern Conference, where only eight teams make it,” Politi said. “Statistically, it’s hard for them all to get in. And when they all do – I mean, it’s been a long drought.”

Unfortunately, there’s no way all five local teams can make it into the second round of their respective sports’ playoffs.

In hockey, the Rangers and Devils are reigniting an old rivalry when the puck drops on the first round. Cue the David Puddy gifs.