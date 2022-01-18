New York State officials are recalling 250,000 masks that they recently distributed to counties for schools, libraries and other public facilities after public questions arose over the quality of the masks.

The state recently gave out 5 million KN95 masks as part of a plan to thwart the omicron surge and support a newly reinstated mask mandate for indoor businesses. But on Thursday, the state Department of Health contacted counties where these masks were distributed asking them to “pull the masks in question” for immediate replacement, citing questionable quality in some.

“In the meantime, the Department of Health and the Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services are conducting an internal review of masks currently in storage,” Erin Silk, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health, said in an emailed statement for WNYC/Gothamist.