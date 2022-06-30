The Supreme Court ended its term today by striking a blow to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its authority to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

The opinion addressed a series of lawsuits around the Clean Power Plan — an Obama-era directive meant to curb emissions from energy facilities powered by coal. This directive technically never took effect, and these emissions ended falling anyway, as coal plants were replaced by natural gas through economic forces. But the Trump administration opted to repeal the Clean Power Plan in 2019 — setting up the court’s decision today.

The ruling comes amid renewed global urgency to stem the climate crisis. Earlier this year, the U.N. said it’s “now or never” to take actions to allay the climate emergency, which is propelling extreme weather. New York is consistently feeling the fallout from this emergency, whether its from the rain-soaked remnants of Hurricane Ida last year or rising food prices happening now.

But what does the ruling mean for the states working with the EPA to curb carbon? The agency may now need Congressional approval to enact some carbon rules, which could slow down the process during periods of heavy partisanship.

Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, spoke with WNYC host Sean Carlson about the ruling’s potential fallout.

Their conversation is edited below for clarity.