SoHo House vs SROs

The co-living business model arrived in New York City in the mid-2010s, drawing inspiration – and funding – from the Bay Area’s “hacker houses.” The companies scaled up rapidly in the years leading up to the pandemic, with some estimates putting the number of tenants around 25,000 citywide.

Dozens of new start-ups have since promised a suite of solutions to the perennial headache of moving. The rooms come pre-furnished with weekly cleaning services and flexible lease terms – and in some cases, no leases at all – along with a like-minded community of roommates.

Sherad Louis-Charles, a life coach who has lived in multiple co-living apartments in Brooklyn, said he appreciated getting to know other entrepreneurs. Like many tenants, he shared a room with multiple beds, which he suspected was a violation of occupancy restrictions.

But it was not always clear to him whether the unusual arrangement he agreed to meant he’d give away his legal protections as a tenant.

“Co-living is definitely not something anyone should do long-term,” he said. “It should be a transitional thing, and then get the hell out.”

The start-ups have been open about their market: young professionals who don’t mind sharing tight spaces, but are still willing to pay a premium for certain conveniences.

When it first arrived in New York, Bungalow pitched itself as “SoHo House for millennials moving into new cities.” But in reality, the model more closely resembles single-room-occupancy hotel rooms, or SROs, where tenants could rent a small and cheap private room, often without a bathroom or kitchen. Once a ubiquitous feature of city life, SROs were largely zoned out of existence in the 1950s amid complaints of urban decay and violence.

In recent years, a movement to bring back SROs has sprung up, based on the belief that their legalization could provide affordable housing to homeless New Yorkers. But those caught operating SROs – often small landlords renting out cramped spaces to immigrant workers – are still subject to hefty fines by the Department of Buildings.

Since 2019, there have been roughly 3,700 violations of New York’s multiple dwelling law, with more than 60% of cases reported in the Bronx and Queens, according to city data.

But that same enforcement vigor still hasn’t come for co-living platforms, many of which appear to be violating the same law that requires strangers renting an apartment to sign onto a single lease that covers the entire apartment.

While operators can get around that law by placing multiple tenants on a master lease, few of them do in practice, according to industry experts.

“There’s no regulation of that. I don’t think the city cares what your lease says. They care what you’re actually doing,” said Lindsay Garroway, an attorney who represents co-living companies. “The government goes after low-hanging fruit.”

A mayoral spokesperson also acknowledged that the city was not focused on enforcing its law against renting individual bedrooms.

“In order to issue a violation, an inspector would need to physically observe illegal conditions at the property,” spokesperson Jonah Allon said in an email. “They cannot issue violations solely based on viewing a lease.”

If the city were inclined, experts said, it could follow a similar model deployed against AirBnb, empowering the mayor’s office of special enforcement to expand its mandate and file lawsuits against the companies.

But the reality of co-living means that “tenants are forced to carry the baton,” according to Itkowitz, the former co-living attorney, who also runs the Tenant Learning Platform. She said she frequently comes across cases of small landlords in Bushwick, Brooklyn and the Bronx who received hefty fines for illegally renting out bedrooms.

“Then I see all these companies come along with the start-up vibe doing the same thing and no one is touching them.”

A pandemic 'bloodbath'

For an industry reliant on strangers living in close quarters, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt them a near fatal blow. Both the Collective, which planned to open a 500-unit co-living space in Williamsburg, and Quarters, the self-described “WeWork of co-living,” went bankrupt.

Meanwhile, WeWork’s own co-living spin-off, WeLive, was abandoned by the company last year. But its controversial co-founder, Adam Neumann, is reportedly still interested in launching a housing-centered business.

“The space has been a bloodbath for the last few years,” said Brad Hargreaves, the founder of Common, one of the largest co-living companies in the country. “But everything’s coming back, projects are up again, rent is up, and we’re not building enough housing.”

That realignment, Hargreaves said, has seen a flood of “small-time co-living operators popping up,” some of whom operate on the wrong side of the law.

“It runs the gamut from bed and breakfast to genuine slumlords,” he added.

For tenants, the line between legal and sketchy accommodations is not always clear.

On SharedEasy, which leases roughly 400 bedrooms in New York, many of the site’s listed roommates – almost all of them young and attractive – appear to be stock photos with fake names.

Jayla Pollack, a Fordham student who moved out of a SharedEasy apartment earlier this year, said she once came home to a random stranger sleeping in her bed. In response, she said, SharedEasy provided her with a $5 credit to change her bedding, and not much else.

When she finally decided to leave in May, she said the company threw out her belongings before she had finished moving out.

Valentine Rehbinder, the owner of SharedEasy, said the company had made “human mistakes,” but insisted they were operating within the law.