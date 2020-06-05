Over the next hour, cops would handcuff roughly 100 individuals in the group — including several legal observers and medics. Two people were seen leaving the scene on a stretcher. Dozens were loaded onto a Correction Department vehicle. One of them told Gothamist he’d just left his job as a janitor at an HRA building when cops pounced on him.

Taylor Cox, 26, was detained in the melee, and first transported by police to Queens to be processed. She then spent six hours standing in the rain, only to be driven to the Brooklyn Detention Center. While everyone arrested around her was bleeding from baton wounds, she managed to evade injury during the arrest, but later smashed her shoulder against the side of the van, spraining it, according to medics she spoke to when she was eventually released from jail at 5 a.m.

“I’m white, so this has kind of illuminated, this happens to black people like all the time,” she said, adding once her shoulder healed she’d rejoin the protests. “I’m absolutely going to go back out there.”

Those who escaped arrest described feeling traumatized by what they saw.

“We’re locked in between walls of police hitting us with batons, hitting us with their bikes, and asking us not to resist,” said 21-year-old Bronx resident and college student Rolando Sanchez, his voice quivering. “The bloodlust on some of their faces, it’s like they’re enjoying the chaos.”

“They’re proving us right, again,” he added.

Videos of NYPD officers beating peaceful protesters have become nightly viewing for New Yorkers, and seem to have worsened since the mayor implemented a curfew on Monday in response to looting.

But several demonstrators involved in the Bronx march said the police aggression in Mott Haven was the strongest and most egregious they’d ever seen — something they attributed to NYPD animosity toward the black organizers with Bronxites for NYPD Accountability and Take Back the BX, which have been fighting police brutality in the borough for years. The protest was also promoted under the banner of #FTP, a coalition of groups that organized protests against subway policing earlier this year.

Shannon Jones, the co-founder of Bronxites for NYPD Accountability, helped lead Thursday’s event as marchers snaked through the Patterson Houses — to widespread support from NYCHA residents. She made clear that protesters should not be subservient to police, but also told people they would respect the community. On Willis Avenue, she urged the group to stop in front of La Morada and pay tribute to owner Natalia Mendez (“Mama Morada”), who distributed free meals to neighbors throughout the pandemic.

Later in the evening, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the department’s highest ranking uniformed officer — who previously kneeled with protesters in a widely-publicized gesture of solidarity — was observed directing officers to arrest Jones and other protest leaders.

Despite the NYPD’s apparent familiarity with the organizers, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Friday that the demonstration in Mott Haven was led by “outside agitators.” Interlopers had come to the neighborhood with guns and gasoline, he claimed, “advertising that they were going to burn things down, that they were going to injure cops, that they were going to cause mayhem.” Shea claimed that many Bronx residents thanked police for their work.

The NYPD did not immediately provide evidence of the protesters being outsiders, or further information about the gun and gasoline they said they recovered at the scene. The department also did not respond to a question about the number of total arrests. At least eight legal observers — who typically track such arrests — were detained and charged at the scene.