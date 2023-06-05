In a critical report released Monday, federal monitors who oversee the NYPD urged the department to rein in a group of tactical policing teams charged with combating gun violence.

The report, which is based on a random sample of police paperwork and body camera footage, said officers did not have legal justification for about a quarter of reviewed stops. Ninety seven percent of the people officers encountered during stops the monitors reviewed were Black or Hispanic.

The NYPD and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

When Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Keechant Sewell deployed the Neighborhood Safety Teams to communities with high rates of gun violence last year, critics said they feared that the teams would revive the aggressive tactics of the department’s controversial anti-crime units. Then-Mayor Bill de Blasio disbanded those units in 2020, in response to findings that they accounted for a disproportionate number of fatal shootings and civilian complaints.

The monitors’ findings seem to legitimize some of those fears. The concerns raised in the report echo patterns that have also emerged in past analyses of NYPD data: people of color are stopped in disproportionate numbers, while the stops themselves are often unlawful or turn up no evidence of a crime.

The monitors called their findings “disappointing.”

“The Department’s oversight of these unlawful [Neighborhood Safety Team] stops, frisks, and searches is inadequate at all levels,” the report said. “Although policies and training are in place to address these issues, without accountability in the field and at all levels within the Department, the level of compliance will not improve.”

Some other key findings from the report include:

The share of Neighborhood Safety Teams' illegal stops reviewed by the monitors was nine percentage points above the 2020 department-wide rate

When Neighborhood Safety Team officers initiated a stop on their own — rather than responding to a 911 call — they had a reasonable suspicion to do so 69% of the time. That means they were legally justified to make those stops, based on constitutional law.

Officers on the teams had reasonable suspicion for 73% of frisks and 63% of searches

In the 41st precinct in the Bronx, Neighborhood Safety Team officers had legal justification for just 41% of stops, 32% of frisks and 26% of searches

Of 230 car stops, only two resulted in recovered weapons and two in recovered contraband

Supervisors often failed to identify or correct improper stops, frisks and searches

Eight non-Neighborhood Safety Team commands had a higher percentage of lawful stops than counterparts in Neighborhood Safety Teams, which are supposed to be highly trained and experienced

The report noted that some Neighborhood Safety Teams did a better job of following people’s constitutional rights when conducting stops, frisks and searches.

“Those commands should serve as models for other commands that are performing inadequately,” the monitors said. “The fact that some commands have a very high level of compliance makes clear that lawful and effective policing are not incompatible.”