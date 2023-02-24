The NYPD is assigning extra officers to places of worship and other sensitive locations ahead of a planned nationwide "Day of Hate" on Saturday.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks incidents of antisemitism, said that extremist groups are encouraging their members to hand out antisemitic fliers, paint graffiti and commit other acts of hate this weekend. The organization is encouraging the Jewish community and its allies to counter the campaign with a “Shabbat of Peace.”

“The hate groups behind this effort hope that we will be afraid and isolated,” ADL National Director Jonathan Greenblatt said in a press release. “Instead, we are coming together in resolve and solidarity.”

Police said that although there are no known threats in New York City at this point, the NYPD is deploying extra resources “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please call 1-888-NYC-SAFE,” a spokesperson said.

The planned “Day of Hate” follows a protest by neo-Nazis earlier this week outside the Broadway musical “Parade,” which tells the story of a Jewish man who was lynched.