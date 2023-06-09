A 19-year-old son brutally stabbed and killed his own father in Queens Thursday as police were breaking through the door to try and stop him, according to the NYPD.

Police, responding to a call about a “violent, emotionally disturbed person with a knife,” arrived at the scene in Springfield Gardens just in time to see Arthur Walker, the teen, attempting to barricade himself inside the house.

By the time they were able to break in, he had mortally wounded his 60-year-old father, also named Arthur Walker, police said. The officers deployed a "conducted energetic device," such as a Taser, striking the younger Walker in an effort to subdue him, according to the NYPD.

But help had come too late for the elder Walker, who was stabbed in the chest and slashed in the arm so badly that it was almost severed, police said.

The officers rendered aid, and he was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jamaica where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there was no documented history of domestic violence in the home, and no record of arrests or "emotionally disturbed" behavior by the teen. His mother and brother were also home at the time of the attack.

The incident is still under investigation, and police do not yet know what sparked the fight between father and son.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.