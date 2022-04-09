In a press conference on Saturday, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell announced that police have arrested a suspect in Friday’s shooting in the Bronx that killed a 16-year-old girl, Angellyh Yambo, and wounded two other unidentified teenagers, who are expected to recover.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, Sewell stated.

"While Angellyh's loved ones are devastated, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," Sewell said during the press conference.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the Bronx Borough Detectives said that the suspect was placed into custody on Friday night. Responding to questions during the press conference, McCormack said that Yambo and another teenager were hit from a distance of a half-block and the third teenager from a full block, and that six shell casings were recovered at the crime scene.

The shooting transpired in the Melrose section of the South Bronx at a time when the three teenagers were walking home from their high school, police said on Friday. Speaking in a press conference after the shooting, McCormack explained that two people had been arguing from opposite sides of the street at the intersection of 156th Street and Saint St Anne's Avenue, when one pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the three teenagers.