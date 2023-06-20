The NYPD arrested two men in connection to a spate of knife attacks on the 4 train over the weekend.

Authorities credited a surge in police presence in the subways for the quick arrests. Within 48 hours, police arrested Claude White in relation to a dispute that led to a fatal stabbing, and Kemel Rideout in relation to the slashing of three women. A fifth knife attack on the J train is still being investigated, the NYPD said.

Officials said the NYPD surged 1,000 extra uniformed officers into the transit system after the attacks and used subway cameras to identify White and Rideout.

“We're upwards of around 1,000 additional cops in the subway system each and every day starting over the weekend,” Michael Kemper, NYPD chief of transit, said. “It will continue until further notice,”

Early Saturday morning, police said a drug dispute led to the stabbing death of a Bronx man, Tevon Silver. On Monday, police arrested White for murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said White has a long criminal record and was on parole for robbery and had an open warrant for public drinking in public.

Attorney information for White was not immediately available.

In a string of separate attacks on Sunday evening, police said Rideout slashed three women in two separate, unprovoked attacks. The three victims were transported to the hospital and one is being treated for a severe injury, police said. Rideout was charged with three counts of felony assault. His attorney information was not immediately available.

Kemper said crime in the subways is down this year and below pre-pandemic levels. Officials credited the drop to a "dramatic" increase in the enforcement for fare evasion and quality of life summons.

“Those are the summons that riders relish,” Kemper said. “Those are the quality of life [summonses] smoking and disorderly conduct.”

Compared to last year, Kemper said that fare evasion arrests are up 134% and that his offices have “contacted” 22,000 more people for fare evasion.