The suspect in two shooting incidents that occurred in Manhattan on Saturday is believed to be targeting homeless individuals, according to the NYPD.

A 38-year-old male was shot while sleeping on King Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue on Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. During a press conference on Saturday night, NYPD Deputy Chief Hank Sautner said the victim woke up when shot and asked, “What are you doing?” The assailant fled. The victim, who was shot in the arm, is in stable condition at Bellevue.

Shortly after, at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, another man was shot while in a sleeping bag outside of 148 Lafayette Street. He was shot in the head and neck and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS when he was discovered around 12 hours after the shooting.

"The connectivity here is obviously that both gentlemen are homeless," Sautner said.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the second incident and showed the suspect.

Mayor Eric Adams was at the NYPD's press conference on Saturday night, and said, “The video is chilling, to see a cold-blooded act of murder. Two people shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime." He called the incidents a "clear and horrific intentional act" targeting homeless individuals.

Police have released stills from the surveillance video that show the suspect, and are asking New Yorkers to help identify him.