A new Pride flag was unfurled Monday in front of Little Prince restaurant in SoHo, hours after a woman was caught on video setting fire to its smaller predecessor.

“This flag is five times the size as the original flag,” said Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents the West Village, before climbing a ladder and hanging the new banner. “So the person who did this, their plan backfired and backfired badly.

In security video shared on social media, a woman is seen emerging from the front passenger side of a white, late-model compact car stopped in front of the Prince Street eatery. She used a lighter to ignite the multi-colored flag before scurrying back inside the vehicle, whose driver then pulled away.