Two plainclothes NYPD cops shot and killed a man following a dispute in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx Friday night, according to preliminary details released by the NYPD.

Officials say the shooting occurred when two plainclothes narcotic detectives who were in the area for an unrelated investigation overheard a dispute near Seneca Avenue and Hunts Point Avenue just after 7 p.m.

A detective at the scene saw one of the men involved in the altercation retrieve a gun from a black Ford pickup truck nearby, Patrol Borough Bronx Assistant Chief Philip Rivera said at a news conference late Friday night. As he approached the sidewalk, Rivera said the detectives at the scene announced themselves as police and ordered him not to move. The suspect then fired one shot, which missed the officers, according to the NYPD.