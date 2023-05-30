The parents of a three-month-old found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx have been arrested, with the father accused of murder and the mother facing charges that include hiding a human corpse.

The infant, Genevieve Comager, was found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium.

Police found her unconscious and unresponsive, and emergency workers pronounced the child dead on the scene.

Damion Comager, 23, and Ivana Paolozzi, 20, were arrested Monday night, with Comager facing murder and manslaughter charges in addition to his alleged concealment of a human corpse.

Paolozzi is also accused of concealing the body, and is facing another charge related to the “obstruction of governmental administration.” The family lived a few minutes away from where the child’s body was found, north on University Avenue, according to police.

Attorney information for the parents was not immediately available.