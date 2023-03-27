Santo de la Cruz called 311 Sunday morning seeking medical intervention for his 42-year-old son, who he said was in the midst of a schizophrenic episode. Within minutes, his son was lying outside of the Bronx apartment building where his family lives, shot by officers responding to the call, de la Cruz told Gothamist.

The son, Raul de la Cruz, was in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital on Monday. Santo said doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

The pair had gotten into an argument earlier in the morning on Sunday after Raul posted a video online goading police, who he thought were out to get him, the elder de la Cruz said in an interview Monday afternoon.

“I told them [311] that I called them instead because I didn’t want something bad to happen,” de la Cruz recounted in Spanish, noting that his son would sometimes yell at people in public, provoking them when he was off of his medication. “I told them I didn’t want him to do anything bad or for him to end up killed. That’s what I told 311.”

Raul's dad said he called 311, asking to speak to someone in Spanish. He asked for medical authorities to commit Raul before something went awry.

NYPD officials said on Sunday the father called 911, but a review of Santo’s phone logs shows he only called the city’s non-emergency 311 line on Sunday morning. The call lasted 23 minutes.

A dispatcher for 311 told Gothamist that reports of someone in a mental health crisis with a weapon are automatically routed to the police. She said the NYPD then decides who gets dispatched.

Before the call was over, Santo, 67, said two white police officers arrived at his building on the Grand Concourse in Kingsbridge, yelling instructions at Raul in English. But Raul does not understand English, according to his dad and sister.

Raul asked, “Que pasa?” according to his dad, before pulling out a knife and approaching the officers.

The officers yelled at Raul in English to stop and drop the knife, firing four shots, Santo said. Three hit Raul, including once in the leg and others in the torso, Santo said.

Raul was shot down in a scene that lasted 28 seconds, according to Chief Patrol John Chell. Chell said the bodycam footage capturing the shooting was under investigation.

“I thought they killed him…I didn’t call for them to kill him,” Santo said on Monday in Spanish.

It was only after his son was shot that Spanish-speaking NYPD officers arrived on the scene, questioning Santo in his native language, he said.

“We spoke with the doctor yesterday and he told us that [Raul] had a 10% chance of survival and he didn’t think he would make it through the night,” Santo said. “Today, they have not given us any type of information.”

Santo said he hasn’t been allowed to visit his son at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s being treated.

Gothamist confirmed with a hospital clerk that Raul is under police custody and that NYPD officers have jurisdiction over who enters and exits his hospital room.

“Our hands are tied,” the clerk said.

The shooting came less than four months after Mayor Eric Adams issued a directive to allow emergency responders to involuntarily transport mentally ill people to hospitals.

“One officer involved in yesterday’s incident was CIT [Crisis Intervention Team] trained and both officers were trained in responding to people in crisis as well as the response to Voluntary/Involuntary removals,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement to Gothamist.

The spokesperson said the “incident remains under investigation by the Force Investigation Division.”

“NYPD officers receive significant training on encounters with those experiencing mental illness...Recruits at the Police Academy are taught about mental illness, how to recognize mental illness, effective communication, and proper tactics,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Gothamist.