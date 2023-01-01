Two NYPD officers were recovering at Bellevue Hospital Sunday after a man attacked them with a machete on New Year’s Eve just eight blocks away from the celebration in Time Square, police said.

The men, along with a third officer, were posted on the corner of West 52nd and 8th Ave after 10 p.m. Saturday when a 19-year-old man attacked them with the blade, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference at the hospital Sunday morning. She did not identify the suspect.

Sewell said an officer who had just graduated from the police academy Friday suffered a gash to the head and a fractured skull in the attack. An eight-year NYPD veteran was also cut in the head, she said. They are in good condition, Mayor Eric Adams said at the press conference.