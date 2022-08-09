During his disciplinary trial, prosecutors alleged Greco worked as an unpaid bodyguard for Stone, accompanying the longstanding Trump ally to Washington, D.C. as rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol building, the Daily News reported at the time.

He was also reportedly charged with dodging investigators’ questions and hanging around Kristin Davis, the so-called “Manhattan Madam” who was previously busted for running a prostitution ring. NYPD policy bars officers from knowingly associating with a person reasonably believed to have “engaged in criminal activities.”

Stone has denied that Greco worked security for him, previously writing that he had never seen the NYPD officer’s badge or gun. But documentary footage captured on the day of the January 6th riot shows Greco standing alongside Stone inside a hotel room with his gun and a police badge visible.

Neither Greco nor his attorney responded to inquiries about the termination. Unlike several of Stone’s bodyguards, Greco was not accused of storming the U.S. Capitol.

Stone told Gothamist that he was advising Greco to sue the department. He also claimed the department’s ban on associating with felons was selectively enforced, noting that Mayor Eric Adams had previously served as Mike Tyson’s bodyguard while in the NYPD. Adams’ role as an escort for the boxer, who was previously convicted of rape, prompted an internal NYPD investigation, though Adams was allowed to keep his job.

“Like many of Eric Adams’ friends and donors, I’m a convicted felon,” Stone said. “The issue here is whether they treated Adams differently than Greco.”

Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction related to his attempts to stymie Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was ultimately pardoned by Trump.

Inquiries to the NYPD and Greco’s union were not returned.