A resident of a Bronx supportive housing facility for people with mental illness is in critical condition after police shot him while he was holding scissors and a knife, NYPD officials said during a press conference on Friday morning.

Chief of Patrol John Chell said a case worker called 911 at about 8:40 a.m. on Friday about a 39-year-old man who was in “mental distress” and had a “large pair of scissors.” When officers arrived, he said, the man started running toward them with the scissors and a kitchen knife. Chell said the man then switched his focus to a man smoking a cigarette outside the building.

Chell said officers tried to distract the man and ordered him to put down the scissors. But he said the man started sprinting toward one of the responding officers, who fired three times.

During the press briefing, which lasted less than four minutes, Chell did not say whether officers tried to de-escalate the situation or whether any officers deployed their Tasers before pulling their guns. Chell said the incident was captured on body camera footage but did not say if or when that footage would be shared with the public.

Police have not named the man who was shot but said he had a documented mental health condition and was known by the department. Chell also said he was a resident of an assisted living facility where the shooting took place, about a mile from Yankee Stadium.

The building, operated by the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, says on its website that it serves adults with a history of mental illness as well as their families. The organization confirmed to Gothamist that it owns the building but said it couldn’t provide further information.

This is the fifth time NYPD officers have fired their weapons in just over a week. Last Thursday, police fatally shot a 78-year-old man in Brooklyn and injured two others during shootings in Queens and the Bronx. An officer also fired at a man holding a gun in Staten Island on Sunday, though no one was hit in that case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.