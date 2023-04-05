An investigation is underway in Jamaica, Queens after a cop was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street, according to the NYPD. No details of what led to the shooting were released at publication time.
Police said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. The NYPD warned people to avoid the area on social media.
Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were scheduled to visit the officer on Wednesday evening at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
This story will be updated with new information.