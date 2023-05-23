The NYPD officer driving a van that hit and killed a man on Eastern Parkway last spring will not face criminal charges, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation announced late Monday.

In a 128-page report, prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to prove in court that Officer Orkhan Mamedov had violated the law when he fatally struck Ronald Anthony Smith.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, OSI cannot conclude that PO Mamedov acted with ‘reckless disregard’ for the safety of others, or that he acted with ‘conscious indifference’ to the risk that his driving could kill a pedestrian,” the report said.

State prosecutors consider whether officers broke the law, not whether they violated department policy. But the report did highlight several gaps in NYPD policy and practices that could have contributed to the deadly crash.

Mamedov and his partner, Officer Evan Siegel, were transporting four people from the 73rd Precinct to Brooklyn Central Booking in a police van on a rainy night in April 2022, according to the report. Mamedov was speeding with his emergency lights on and drove through two red traffic signals, the report said. He then swerved into a left turn lane and kept driving straight as the lane turned into a painted median strip on the next block. That was when he hit Smith, who was standing in the center of the parkway.

Smith’s sister, Julie Floyd, said in an interview that she was angry but not surprised that prosecutors wouldn’t be charging Mamedov.

“Unfortunately, it was due to their own negligence with my brother,” she said. “But he paid for it, and they get to walk away, as usual.”

Data shows that NYPD officers hardly ever face criminal charges for killing someone. Since the state Legislature passed a law in 2020 requiring the attorney general to investigate all deaths at the hands of police in New York, just two NYPD officers have been indicted from reviews of 85 incidents since 2021, according to the attorney general's office. Both were for off-duty conduct.

Speeding on a rainy night

Smith, 53, was walking on a painted median strip on Eastern Parkway, a busy thoroughfare in Crown Heights. In its report, the attorney general’s office said that his arm appeared to be outstretched toward drivers at times and that he was likely panhandling.

As the police van drove down Eastern Parkway, Mamedov swerved into the left lane to avoid crashing into a car in front of him, the officer and detainees in the car told investigators, according to the report. But when the lane ended, according to the report, he continued straight through the intersection and onto the median strip in the next block. He was driving 45 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone when he hit Smith, the report said.

Mamedov braked almost immediately, according to the attorney general's office. Body camera footage released by the office shows that he got out of the van, unzipped Smith’s jacket and sweatshirt and began to pump his chest — a process he stopped and started several times, while also calling for help, looking around inside his vehicle and talking to medical workers. By the time Smith made it to Kings County Hospital, he was in full cardiac arrest, with a broken leg, cuts on his arm and a bloody head, the report stated.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Smith, who was 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 98 pounds, died from blunt force after landing hard on the ground. He did not appear to have been dragged, the medical examiner said.

Mamedov told investigators that he was nervous while he was driving, because one of the men had been violent during his arrest, according to the report. Body camera footage of the arrest reviewed by investigators showed the man telling Mamedov he would “straight deck you right in your mouth.”

Mamedov also said he felt responsibility for his partner, who didn’t have much experience. Siegel had joined the department less than a year earlier, while Mamedov had been with the NYPD for four years.

According to the report, Mamedov told the attorney general's office that he was distracted, and regularly turned to look when he heard cuff chains rattling in the back. He said he was also rushing to get to booking before the evening shift change, which would have slowed down the process to get the men into lodging.

Body camera footage released by the attorney general's office last December briefly showed an image of a soccer game on Mamedov’s cellphone after the crash. Smith’s family said at the time that they thought the officer might have been watching a soccer game while at the wheel. But investigators determined that the image was not a live game playing on his phone but rather his screensaver. Mamedov and witnesses in the car said he was not using his cellphone while he was driving.