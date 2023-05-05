Police say a man with a long gun climbed the roof of a building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn early Friday morning and may have fired a shot, though the situation appears to be contained.

Police were called to a two-story home shortly after 6 a.m. on Bedford Avenue between Avenue V and Avenue Y after a neighbor claimed to have seen the man and heard him fire a shot.

When officers arrived, the man used a fire escape to re-enter the building, according to the NYPD. No additional shots were fired.

Police have not yet entered the home, where there could be several people inside, NYPD officials said.