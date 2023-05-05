Police say a man with a long gun climbed the roof of a building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn early Friday morning and may have fired a shot, though the situation appears to be contained.
Police were called to a two-story home shortly after 6 a.m. on Bedford Avenue between Avenue V and Avenue Y after a neighbor claimed to have seen the man and heard him fire a shot.
When officers arrived, the man used a fire escape to re-enter the building, according to the NYPD. No additional shots were fired.
Police have not yet entered the home, where there could be several people inside, NYPD officials said.
Specialized units, including hostage negotiators, have responded to the scene, but there is no indication at this time that the incident is a hostage situation, cops said.
This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.