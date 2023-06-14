A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to police.

Cops say the train was approaching the Marcy Avenue and Broadway stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn when the man got into an argument with another man and a woman.

The brief dispute ended when the other man pulled out a knife, stabbing the 36-year-old in the chest. He was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They said they will release his name after they notify his family.

The couple involved in the stabbing were both arrested at a nearby subway station after police officers spotted them, based on their descriptions. They are currently in custody, with charges pending. Their names have not yet been made public.

Police said they’re not sure what started the fight, but believe the victim and suspects were strangers.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.