A man died early Saturday after being stabbed in the leg by an elderly man following a fight in a Queens Village deli, police officials said.

Police arrived at 214-57 Jamaica Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a call reporting a stabbing at the deli there. Authorities found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg.

Cops said the victim threw a bag of peanuts at a 30-year-old clerk amid a dispute that began verbally and escalated to a physical fight. The 68-year-old man intervened and allegedly stabbed the 41-year-old man, police said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 68-year-old man was apprehended by police next door and taken into custody in relation to the stabbing. Charges against the suspect, who likewise has not been identified, are pending.

Police said they are investigating the incident and what brought the 41-year-old to the store.

A 30-year-old store clerk was also present during the attack, but the worker sustained no injuries and was not hospitalized, according to police.

This story has been updated with additional details from the NYPD.