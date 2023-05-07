The NYPD is looking for six more people accused of trespassing after walking on the subway tracks in a protest for Jordan Neely Saturday night.

Police already arrested 13 people who climbed down into the roadbed of the Q train at the Lexington Avenue/ 63rd Street Station. They were charged with various crimes including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, assault, trespassing and unlawful interference of a railroad train while protesting the killing of Neely, 30, who was choked to death on a train last week.

Daniel Penny, the man seen in a viral video putting Neely in the fatal chokehold, has not been charged with a crime. The Manhattan District Attorney and the NYPD are still investigating.

Photos of protesters stopping trains drew comparisons to a photo taken by Rick Flores in 1987 when protesters stopped trains on multiple lines at a time of racial tension in the city.

The MTA said on Saturday the agency was first alerted about people on the tracks at 6 p.m. A train pulled into the station 12 minutes later, but stopped before entering the station. Power to the electrified third rail wasn’t turned off until 10 minutes after that.