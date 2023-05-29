The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl who was found unconscious and unresponsive Sunday evening in woods near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

Genevieve Comager was pronounced dead at the scene, just a short distance from her home on University Avenue, police said in a statement. The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death, the statement said.

Police were led to the wooded area by a family member at the University Avenue address, a transitional housing shelter, the Daily News reported. They were summoned by a relative who requested a wellness check.

The discovery was made about 8:30 p.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.