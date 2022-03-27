Police have released photos of the suspect accused of shooting a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The gunman, who remains at large, fired multiple shots near the Creative Minds Day Care in Brownsville, Brooklyn, striking a 3-year-old girl in the shoulder as she left the facility with her father just after 6 p.m., police said. The child was in stable condition as of Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Photos released Saturday show the suspect with his face covered, wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “waves.” The alleged shooter then jumped into a white BMV being driven by a second individual and fled the scene, police said.

A photo of the vehicle released by police shows it missing the front license plate, which is legally required in New York.

Multiple outlets reported that the suspect was firing at another man who was putting his 2-year-old son in the back of the car.