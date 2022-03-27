Police have released photos of the suspect accused of shooting a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Friday night.
The gunman, who remains at large, fired multiple shots near the Creative Minds Day Care in Brownsville, Brooklyn, striking a 3-year-old girl in the shoulder as she left the facility with her father just after 6 p.m., police said. The child was in stable condition as of Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson said.
Photos released Saturday show the suspect with his face covered, wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “waves.” The alleged shooter then jumped into a white BMV being driven by a second individual and fled the scene, police said.
A photo of the vehicle released by police shows it missing the front license plate, which is legally required in New York.
Multiple outlets reported that the suspect was firing at another man who was putting his 2-year-old son in the back of the car.
An NYPD spokesperson declined to confirm those reports, but said the 3-year-old girl was not the intended victim.
"This violence won’t be tolerated," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell posted on Twitter Saturday morning. "Someone knows them & they will be arrested."
The shooting marked the third child injured by gunfire this year – following the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Coney Island and an 11-month old girl in the Bronx. Both victims survived the incidents.
At a press conference on Friday night, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“You know who’s out here carrying guns, you know who’s out here shooting, you know who shot this child,” he said. “Step up and help us.”