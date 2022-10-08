Police say they’ve identified four of the women caught on video attacking two straphangers inside a subway car in Times Square last week while bizarrely wearing green jumpsuits.
At a Friday news conference reviewing quarterly crime rates, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the four suspects — Emily Soto, Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero — are alleged to be among those involved in the attack. At least five other people said to be involved in the attack have yet to be identified and also remain at large.
Police say the assault took place last Sunday at the 42 Street-Times Square subway station and was caught on video, making the rounds on social media this week. Essig added the four identified suspects all have prior arrests.
"This incident originally stemmed from an apparent bump on the platform and spilled into the subway car," Essig said, adding it happened while the two 19-year-old victims were waiting for an N train at around 2 a.m.
A video taken of the encounter and later shared on social media shows a number of people dressed in full-body, neon-green, nylon jumpsuits beating two women on a subway car, as bystanders sit or stand nearby.
“I’m getting off,” one of the green-clad suspects is heard saying in the video as the situation continues to escalate.
The video then shows one of the assailants kicking a victim into a subway seat. The victim falls to the ground, gets up and is punched in the face by another suspect. In the background, the other victim is being repeatedly punched in the face.
Video posted to YouTube taken from the platform outside the train shows a broader view of the chaotic scene. The train appears to be stopped at the station, some members of the green-suited crew are captured fighting on the train. A few walk away and seem to argue, then return to continue fighting. A number of bystanders intervene, but most watch and record on their phones.
Police said the victims were robbed of a cell-phone, assorted credit cards, a wallet and other miscellaneous personal items.
On Friday, Essig said all four suspects identified live in Queensbridge Houses in Astoria, and police are actively seeking their whereabouts.
At the news conference, NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said arrests within the transit system are up 50% this year compared to last year. According to police crime statistics, there have so far been 1,721 transit crime complaints so far this year up until Oct. 2, up 41% from 1,215 complaints the same time period last year.