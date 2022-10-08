Police say they’ve identified four of the women caught on video attacking two straphangers inside a subway car in Times Square last week while bizarrely wearing green jumpsuits.

At a Friday news conference reviewing quarterly crime rates, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the four suspects — Emily Soto, Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero — are alleged to be among those involved in the attack. At least five other people said to be involved in the attack have yet to be identified and also remain at large.

Police say the assault took place last Sunday at the 42 Street-Times Square subway station and was caught on video, making the rounds on social media this week. Essig added the four identified suspects all have prior arrests.

"This incident originally stemmed from an apparent bump on the platform and spilled into the subway car," Essig said, adding it happened while the two 19-year-old victims were waiting for an N train at around 2 a.m.

A video taken of the encounter and later shared on social media shows a number of people dressed in full-body, neon-green, nylon jumpsuits beating two women on a subway car, as bystanders sit or stand nearby.