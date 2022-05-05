This reporting was produced in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here.

For nearly a decade, the New York Police Department's gang database spurred controversy. Police said it was a vital tool to curb gang violence, but advocates contended that it used flimsy evidence to target people of color. So in 2018, the city’s Department of Investigation initiated a four-year probe into the strategy.

Now, The Trace and Gothamist have learned, the NYPD has created another list, this one focused on gun violence. Neither the NYPD nor the Adams administration have announced the list's creation, nor has the news media reported on it. But two law enforcement supervisors with direct knowledge of the list confirmed that the list exists.

The NYPD drew up the Gun Recidivist Investigation Program list, known as the GRIP List, soon after Mayor Eric Adams took office earlier this year, an NYPD supervisor with knowledge of the list said. The list is made up of people the department believes are involved in recent gun violence.

Civil liberties and anti-surveillance advocates are concerned about the list, which both the advocates and law enforcement sources say may include not just people with gun charges, but also suspects, witnesses, and victims. Law enforcement sources said rank-and-file officers can access the list through an internal NYPD portal and that several NYPD units are using the list as part of investigations, on patrol, and to surveil those on the list.

Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LePetri, who helped create the GRIP list, referred to it at a March City Council committee hearing on Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence. His comments weren’t picked up by the news media at the time. At the hearing, LePetri didn’t divulge details about the list’s makeup or criteria, but he argued that it enables the department to be precise by focusing on a limited number of people it alleges are driving gun violence.

“We identified individuals that have been involved in multiple shooting incidents over the past two years. One of those shooting incidents, this individual must actually pull the trigger,” LePetri told the committee. “That population is less than .009% of the population in New York City. And we look at that list, the majority of these individuals also have previous felony convictions, prior gun convictions, open gun arrests. These are the individuals that are driving gun violence in New York City. And these are the very individuals that our Gun Violence Suppression Division is focused on.”

The NYPD declined to provide details about the list despite three requests for comment. “Unfortunately we will be unable to accommodate your request,” a police spokesperson wrote in an email. The department also declined two Freedom of Information Law requests regarding the list. “Such information, if disclosed, would reveal non-routine techniques and procedures,” the department wrote. The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear exactly how many people are on the list, and whether the department has changed or updated qualifications for inclusion since it was created. Three law enforcement sources — including two supervisors who spoke to The Trace and Gothamist on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press — confirmed the lists’ existence and provided some detail about the criteria the department uses to place individuals on the list. As LePetri mentioned, a person who is alleged to have pulled the trigger in a shooting, even shootings in which no one is struck, may be placed on the list. But according to our sources, “any role” in two or more shootings may also qualify someone for inclusion.

Those criteria mean that New Yorkers who have been accused, but not convicted, of involvement in gun violence qualify for the list, but so do others who may have simply been present at shootings. The burden of proof for inclusion is far lower than for bringing charges in court and requires no conviction or even an arrest. Someone police have designated as a person of interest could qualify.

“Most young Black and brown New Yorkers have had some interaction with the police, and they are likely to spend time in areas where gun violence is a lived reality,” said Dawit Getachew, criminal defense practice policy counsel at the Bronx Defenders. “A list like this becomes a way to criminalize neighborhoods, not individuals. It creates a host of problems without oversight, especially given the problematic history of the NYPD.”